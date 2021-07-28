Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 89,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,768,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 767.9% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.89. 179,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,520,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.