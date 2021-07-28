Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Issues Earnings Results

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%.

NASDAQ CAC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.99. 56 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,383. The stock has a market cap of $657.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.90. Camden National has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $49.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on CAC. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Camden National from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Camden National stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,631 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank owned 0.85% of Camden National worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

