AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $571.46 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $2.70 on Wednesday, reaching $99.02. 2,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,082. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $143.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million. Equities analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.40.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $1,291,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,635.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $642,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,058,857. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

