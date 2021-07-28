Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 2,603 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,832. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.48. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

