Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $360.00 to $385.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Carvana traded as high as $344.00 and last traded at $343.09, with a volume of 29076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $336.99.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CVNA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.15.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.08, for a total transaction of $20,224,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,512.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.30, for a total transaction of $14,265,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,501,821 shares of company stock valued at $436,735,244 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,013,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 59.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,790,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,301,000 after purchasing an additional 482,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 7.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,475,000 after purchasing an additional 430,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.36 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.42.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

