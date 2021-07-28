Truist Securities Cuts Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $145.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Truist Securities from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

PII traded down $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.31. 13,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,640. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. Polaris has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Polaris will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,572,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 2,858.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,615,000 after purchasing an additional 424,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 816.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,536,000 after purchasing an additional 377,256 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 1,881.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after purchasing an additional 291,580 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

