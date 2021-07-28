Short Interest in Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Decreases By 66.6%

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 66.6% from the June 30th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of MRRTY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.91. 83,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,009. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67. Marfrig Global Foods has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $3.97.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

