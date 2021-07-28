Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Down 67.5% in July

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PLRTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 38,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,933. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38.
About Plymouth Rock Technologies
Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.