Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Down 67.5% in July

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PLRTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 38,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,933. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect high-risk concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter Remote Imaging from Airborne Drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system drone; XV-S, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft to weapon detection applications.

