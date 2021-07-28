Nestree Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.23 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 28th. During the last week, Nestree has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Nestree has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and $265,894.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,633.18 or 1.00081450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00029486 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00067069 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015257 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000708 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

