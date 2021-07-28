WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WesBanco stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.20. 1,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,193. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

In related news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $54,480.00. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $306,045. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WSBC shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

