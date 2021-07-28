E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Up 213.1% in July

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 213.1% from the June 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.43. E.On has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.18 billion for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that E.On will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group downgraded E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. E.On presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

