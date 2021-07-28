Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donegal Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%.
Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,611. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $472.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.
About Donegal Group
Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.
