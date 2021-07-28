Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donegal Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,611. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $472.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, Director Richard D. Wampler II sold 12,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,537.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sewell Trezevant Moore, Jr. sold 7,306 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $110,320.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,619.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,878. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

