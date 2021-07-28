Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Short Interest Up 226.4% in July

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, an increase of 226.4% from the June 30th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 89.4 days.

OTCMKTS NCMGF remained flat at $$19.36 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545. Newcrest Mining has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46.

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

