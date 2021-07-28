Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Up 237.0% in July

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 237.0% from the June 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 719,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of JSDA stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. 942,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,783. Jones Soda has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $68.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.55.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 57.73% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter.

Jones Soda Co engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers.

