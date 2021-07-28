Blackstone Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDACU. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,315,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,549,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $8,160,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,100,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $461,000.

NDACU opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

