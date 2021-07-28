Blackstone Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWAC)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned 1.33% of Locust Walk Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LWAC. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,695,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,874,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,453,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,730,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

LWAC opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86. Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

