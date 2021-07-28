Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $413,000 in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 90.4% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 690,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,383,000 after buying an additional 327,985 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after acquiring an additional 38,947 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 338,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after acquiring an additional 49,306 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 151,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 31,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 143,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $80.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.46. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

