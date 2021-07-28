Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes $448,000 Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,788,000 after buying an additional 42,891 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3,285.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 858,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,973,000 after buying an additional 832,986 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 554,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after buying an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 202,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOR opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.81. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $56.32.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

