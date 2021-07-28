SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 467 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 413.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,039,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,027,000 after buying an additional 34,996 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 32,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 153,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.