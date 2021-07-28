W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Holdings Lifted by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 48.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $456.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.92. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $333.10 and a 52-week high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.55.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.