Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 63 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $252.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.79. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $161.33 and a 12-month high of $263.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.