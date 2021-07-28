Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 4,349 Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,907,000 after purchasing an additional 479,034 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALXN. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Shares of ALXN opened at $182.50 on Wednesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.91 and a 52-week high of $187.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

