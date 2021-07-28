Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.11% of Nautilus worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,074,000 after buying an additional 127,537 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 6.9% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 736,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,516,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter worth about $9,399,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter worth about $9,097,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 8.0% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,354,000 after buying an additional 39,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Nautilus alerts:

NLS opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41. Nautilus, Inc. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NLS shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In related news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $308,575.16. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,377.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,052 shares of company stock worth $699,453. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.