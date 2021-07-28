Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,251 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,404 shares of company stock valued at $11,201,554 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $618.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $560.10. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $631.64. The company has a market capitalization of $294.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

