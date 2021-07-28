L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 266,281 shares of company stock valued at $58,623,228 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $228.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $229.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

