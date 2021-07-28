TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 12,329 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

TownSquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,329 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,565 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 109,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,596 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.70 and a 1-year high of $51.89.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.