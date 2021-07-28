Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $230.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.23. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $146.21 and a one year high of $234.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $160.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.