Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 457 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,373 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.6% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $286.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $289.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Microsoft from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.30.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

