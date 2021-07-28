Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,463 Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,463 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 32.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

IBTX opened at $67.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.50. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.09 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.