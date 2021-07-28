Dempze Nancy E Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dempze Nancy E lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,461 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.4% of Dempze Nancy E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Microsoft by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 203,634 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,011,000 after acquiring an additional 82,028 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 99,913 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $23,486,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,841,154 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,621,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,112 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,957 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $411.00 price target (up previously from $378.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.66.

Shares of MSFT opened at $286.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $289.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

