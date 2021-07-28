Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in ONEOK by 1,305.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,847,000 after buying an additional 6,231,226 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $134,188,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,847 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.58.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

