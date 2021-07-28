Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Takes $397,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in International Paper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its stake in International Paper by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

NYSE IP opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.58. International Paper has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.