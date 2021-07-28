Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $132.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

