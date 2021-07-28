Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Position Increased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,049 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Sesen Bio were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sesen Bio by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,624,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 987,926 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sesen Bio by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 154,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 115,314 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Sesen Bio by 860.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,914 shares during the period. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 26th.

Shares of SESN stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $665.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

