Virtu Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 97,009 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,974,000 after purchasing an additional 433,574 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921,384 shares during the period. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $4,538,000. 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPD opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

