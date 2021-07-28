Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 225.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $171.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $174.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.64.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

