5,828 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Purchased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,473,457,000 after purchasing an additional 963,748 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,434,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,370,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,492 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $970,068,000 after acquiring an additional 964,977 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $732,174,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $137.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $139.58.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

