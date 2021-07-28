Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Plans $1.06 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Bank of Montreal stock traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$125.22. The stock had a trading volume of 102,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,641. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.06 billion and a PE ratio of 13.77. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$72.79 and a 1-year high of C$130.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$126.29.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8599988 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CSFB lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$134.00.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

