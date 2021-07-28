Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Plans $1.06 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.
Bank of Montreal stock traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$125.22. The stock had a trading volume of 102,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,641. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.06 billion and a PE ratio of 13.77. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$72.79 and a 1-year high of C$130.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$126.29.
Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8599988 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.
