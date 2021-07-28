TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 305 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 355.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.82.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $895.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $773,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,938,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,810,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $215,468.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,860,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,063,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,966 shares of company stock worth $9,597,787 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

