TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 1,695 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,953 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,977,000 after buying an additional 25,291 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 394,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,943,000 after acquiring an additional 45,025 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 23.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 878,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,867,000 after acquiring an additional 165,748 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $231.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.99.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total value of $3,799,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

