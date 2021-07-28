TownSquare Capital LLC Grows Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 701,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,494,000 after purchasing an additional 79,548 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 76.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 697.5% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.9% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 202,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,310,000 after buying an additional 69,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $89.78 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $74.32 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

