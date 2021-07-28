Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $282.00 at Morgan Stanley

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $279.00 to $282.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.96.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.30. The stock had a trading volume of 58,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,391,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Visa has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Visa by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Visa by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,698,000 after purchasing an additional 698,028 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd boosted its stake in Visa by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. XXEC Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.