Danimer Scientific Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,700 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,420% compared to the average daily volume of 375 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNMR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.23 and a beta of -1.27. Danimer Scientific has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.30 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

