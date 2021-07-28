Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the June 30th total of 232,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of GLQ stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $15.17. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,797. Clough Global Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $16.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.1341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 185,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

