Kore Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after acquiring an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,840,000 after acquiring an additional 137,719 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 185.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,780 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $202.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $185.32 and a 1 year high of $284.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.75.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.