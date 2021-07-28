Fiduciary Trust Co. Takes Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bank OZK grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $986,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 in the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EMN opened at $110.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.76. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.12.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

