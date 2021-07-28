7,458 Shares in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Gap by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,760,000 after buying an additional 28,465 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 81,406 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,371 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,082 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

In other The Gap news, insider Julie Gruber sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 46,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,662,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,245.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,211,009 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.91. The Gap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The Gap’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.12%.

GPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Gap in a report on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on The Gap in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised their price objective on The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.15.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

