Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,642 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 48.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Ford Motor by 241.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,640 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 19.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,593,000 after purchasing an additional 726,473 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Ford Motor by 3,099.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 196,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

Shares of F stock opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.50. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

