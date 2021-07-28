TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.08.

BLD opened at $198.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.35. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

