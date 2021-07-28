F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $215.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “F5 Networks is gaining traction from strong software growth, backed by a solid uptick in public cloud and security offerings. Also, it is benefiting from growing demand for consistent application security across multi-cloud environments, which is aiding revenue growth. Acceleration in NGINX, ELA and Virtual Edition subscription software deals is a positive. The BIG-IP Cloud Edition is also expected to be a key growth driver. It is incorporating more automation and orchestration on its platforms to enable quicker application provisioning. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past year. Nonetheless, increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities are likely to continue hurting its profitability. Additionally, forex headwinds and acquisition-related elevated expenses are expected to dent its margins.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FFIV. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 target price (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

FFIV traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.54. 8,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,700. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.57. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,535.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $89,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,996.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,215. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 51.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after buying an additional 24,534 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 141.5% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in F5 Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in F5 Networks by 87.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,671 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

